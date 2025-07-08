GMO Miner Launches Easy Dogecoin Cloud Mining In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Start earning DOGE daily with zero equipment, zero experience - just register and claim your $15 bonus today.

Windsor, Berkshire, England, UK, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







In a big win for beginner crypto investors, GMO Miner has officially launched its Dogecoin (DOGE) cloud mining service for 2025 - offering an easy, low-risk way to earn passive income without the need for mining hardware or technical expertise.

As DOGE prices bounce back and adoption expands across industries, cloud mining is becoming one of the most accessible and profitable ways to enter the crypto space. With this launch, GMO Miner is empowering everyday users to start mining DOGE instantly - right from their smartphone or browser.

Why This Launch Matters

DOGE Is Surging Again

Dogecoin broke through key price levels in July 2025, supported by renewed market interest and high-profile applications, including Tesla payments and social tipping systems.

A Growing Ecosystem

DOGE is evolving beyond its meme coin status - now used in online payments, cross-border transfers, and community-driven reward systems.

Low Cost, Big Potential

Compared to Bitcoin or Ethereum, DOGE offers a much lower entry barrier for investors, making it ideal for cloud mining and everyday earners.

How GMO Miner Makes DOGE Mining Effortless

GMO Miner launched in 2020, designed to simplify crypto mining through cloud-based technology. No need for expensive equipment, noisy rigs, or high electricity bills - just create an account, choose your plan, and start earning DOGE daily.

Getting Started Is Simple:

- It takes just 30 seconds, and new users get ato kickstart mining immediately.- Choose from a range of contracts tailored to your budget and earnings goals.

(For more new contracts, please visit paladinmining platform official website: gmominer.com)

- Once a contract is active, DOGE income is credited to your account every 24 hours.- Withdraw once your account reaches $100, or grow your income by reinvesting into higher-yield contracts.

All mining contracts and earnings can be tracked in real-time via the GMO Miner dashboard.

Why Users Trust GMO Miner



$15 Sign-Up Bonus – Start mining DOGE immediately without any initial investment.



No Hardware Needed – 100% cloud-based mining, no maintenance required.



Daily Passive Income – Earnings are automatic and updated every 24 hours.



Multi-Crypto Support – Withdraw in DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, LTC, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), and more.



Secure & Transparent – Funds are held by a top-tier UK bank, insured by AIG, and protected by SSL encryption.



Clear Pricing, No Hidden Fees – What you see is what you get.

Affiliate Program – Invite friends and earn up to 3% + 1.5% in referral bonuses , with total incentives up to $210,000 .



About GMO Miner

Founded in 2020. GMO Miner is a tech-driven platform providing global cloud mining services. Its mission is to make crypto income accessible to everyone - with a secure, user-friendly interface and professionally managed mining operations.

Final Thoughts

Tired of chasing market swings and complicated trading platforms? GMO Miner offers a refreshing alternative - a simple way to earn DOGE every day, on autopilot .

All you need is a phone or laptop. Register, activate a mining contract, and start seeing DOGE in your account - no stress, no noise, just results.

For more details, please visit GMO Miner official website:

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: GMO Miner Email: ... Job Title: Marketing