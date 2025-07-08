403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EUR/USD Signal Today 08/07: To Retest 1.1565 (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bearish view
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1565. Add a stop-loss at 1.1950. Timeline: 1-3 days.
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1950. Add a stop-loss at 1.1565.
There will be no major economic data from the United States and Europe on Tuesday. Therefore, traders will focus on the upcoming FOMC minutes, which will provide more color about the last meeting.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD exchange rate has pulled back in the past few days, moving from the year-to-date high of 1.1826 to the current 1.1738. It remains above the key support level at 1.1565, the highest point on April 21.The pair has moved above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), meaning that the uptrend is still intact. However, the two lines of the MACD indicator are about to form a bearish crossover, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pointed downwards.Therefore, the pair will likely drop and retest the support at 1.1565, and then resume the uptrend. This performance is known as a break-and-retest and is a common bullish continuation.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment