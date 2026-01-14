Lost In Ladakh Cold, Tourists Survive, Rescued Alive

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Four tourists from Uttar Pradesh who went missing during a trip to Ladakh's Pangong Lake region were rescued alive after spending days stranded in sub-zero temperatures, police officials said on Tuesday, bringing relief to their families.

The tourists, Yash Mittal, Shivam Chaudhary, Jaiveer Chaudhary and Shadanshu Faujdar, all from Agra, had lost contact with their families while travelling in the remote high-altitude region, prompting authorities to issue a missing persons alert.

Their vehicle later met with a minor accident near Sarchu, forcing them to abandon it. Search teams first traced the vehicle along the roadside and then expanded the operation to nearby areas, including Debring and Whisky Nalla.

The tourists were eventually found nearly 20 kilometres away, sheltering inside a hut to escape freezing temperatures. Police said the group survived by spending two nights inside their vehicle, using its heating system until the fuel ran out, before venturing out in search of shelter.

Police launched a coordinated search operation using technical inputs and last known location data, braving harsh weather and extreme cold. Officials said the group had travelled to Pangong Lake in a private vehicle on January 9 and, while returning to Leh, mistakenly took the Leh–Manali road, which remains closed due to heavy snowfall.

“All four were found in stable condition,” officials said, adding they were provided immediate assistance, including food, water and medical care. Arrangements have been made to escort them safely to Leh, from where they will be reunited with their families.