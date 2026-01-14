Lowest-Ever Participation Of Women Candidates In Bangladesh Elections 'Matter Of Shame'

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Jan 14 (IANS) In the next few weeks, Bangladesh will - for the first time in 54 years - witness an election with the lowest participation of women candidates. Several former leaders of the country have expressed their shock and disappointment over the development taking place under the current interim regime headed by Muhammad Yunus, calling it as a "matter of shame" for the entire political system in the south Asian nation.

Earlier this week, the local media in Dhaka reported that an event titled 'Nomination Crisis of Women Candidates: Gap between Parties' Commitments and Implementation and the Accountability of the Election Commission' held at the Dhaka Reporters' Unity, many speakers stated that although the election commission of the country frequently talks about a "gender-inclusive election", there is little reflection of that commitment in reality.

According to UNB, representatives from Gonoshasthaya Abhijan, Durbaar Network Foundation, Nagorik Coalition, Nari Udyog Kendra (NUK), Narigrantha Probortona, Nari Sanghati, Nari Pokkho, Narir Dake Rajniti, Feminist Alliance of Bangladesh (FAB), Bangladesh Nari Mukti Kendra, and Voice for Reform participated in the event.

During the event, the forum leaders reiterated their opposition to reserved seats for women, saying they do not want women to enter parliament through special quotas. Instead, they want women to contest elections directly and secure representation based on merit.

"If the political parties fail to uphold their own manifestos and commitments, why should women trust them in the future, the speakers questioned," the UNB quoted one of speakers as saying.

Forum leader Samina Yasmin highlighted that women voters make up nearly 50 per cent, or possibly more, of the electorate in the country.

"Is it really possible to come to power by excluding 51 per cent of the population and relying on the remaining 49 percent? This is a fundamental question,” she mentioned.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's Election Commission revealed figures highlighting the glaring disparity -- despite women comprising half the population, they remain vastly underrepresented among candidates.

Among the 2,568 aspirants for the February 12 polls, only 109 -- 4.24 per cent -- are women, with 72 nominated by political parties, while the rest are independents, Bangladeshi leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Reports suggest that the exclusion is stark among the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami, which fielded 276 candidates without a single woman, followed by Islami Andolan Bangladesh with 268.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which was led by a woman for more than four decades, allocated tickets to only 10 women out of 328 aspirants for the 300 seats.

Several parties, including Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis with 94 candidates, Khilafat Majlis with 68, and the Bangladesh Islami Front (BIF) with 27, have entirely shut out women, fielding only male candidates.