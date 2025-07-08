Fortis Hospital Kalyan Launches Quick Response Training (Code-QRT) Program On Doctors' Day For Healthcare Providers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kalyan, Maharashtra, India Fortis Hospital in Kalyan today announced a clinician-led Quick Response Training (QRT) program, titled ' Code QRT, ' aimed at equipping young first-line practitioners with vital diagnostic and clinical assessment skills. The 15-day training program was launched on Doctors' Day, July 1st 2025, marking a significant step toward empowering first-line practitioners. Code-QRT will be led by Dr. Jumana Haji, Program Director- ECMO, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai (Program Convener), Dr Manjeet Singh, First Aid and BLS & CPR Trainer, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai, Dr Sudhir Gore, HOD-Emergency Medicine, and Dr Manoj Kumar, Consultant-Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital Kalyan. The program highlighted Fortis Kalyan's commitment to empowering primary caregivers through upskilling, enabling them to better address the healthcare needs of patients in the region.

(L-R) Dr Vivek Mahajan, Dr Swapnil Keny, Dr Sudhir Gore, Dr Manoj Kumar & Dr Manjeet Singh at CODE-QRT inauguration at Fortis Hospital Kalyan on Doctors' Day 2025

Recognizing that many critically ill patients from Kalyan, Dombivali, and surrounding areas are transferred to tertiary centers in Mumbai at advanced stages, clinicians at Fortis Hospital Kalyan developed a training program to equip first-line practitioners, from the immediate periphery, with the essential knowledge and skills to provide effective care from the very first point of contact. The program offers education on essential aspects of patient care and resuscitation in a variety of emergency scenarios. It includes a combination of didactic lectures and hands-on training focused on patient history taking and physical examination, emergency imaging, ECG interpretation, effective communication during critical situations, interpretation of blood work and other investigations, and the use of simple decision-making tools to support timely and appropriate escalation of care.

(C) Dr Jumana Haji and (R) Dr Manjeet Singh training the healthcare providers at CODE-QRT program, launched by Fortis Hospital Kalyan on the occasion of Doctors' Day

The pilot batch focuses on the Kalyan-Dombivali geography, and has seen overwhelming interest, with over 90 registrations; 75 first-line practitioners are expected to actively participate in this first cohort.

Speaking about the initiative, Hon. Abhinav Goel, as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) , said,“Programs like Fortis' Code-QRT are more than just training-they're about building trust, skills, and stronger connections between hospitals and the caregivers who serve our communities every day. This initiative gives frontline providers the tools and confidence they need to assess, stabilize, and support patients in those critical first moments of care. By sharing knowledge and working together, we're making sure that quality healthcare truly begins where it's needed most-right in the heart of our communities.”

Speaking about the program, Dr Ashutosh Pandey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, who conceptualized the initiative , said,“At Fortis Hospital Kalyan, we believe that healthcare starts with the community. Many patients initially seek help at local clinics or nursing homes, and in those critical first moments, accurate diagnosis and appropriate escalation can make all the difference. Through Code-QRT we are investing in the clinicians who serve as the first point of contact in our healthcare ecosystem. Our goal is to ensure that every patient, regardless of where they live or whom they first consult, receives timely, appropriate primary care. This program is our way of strengthening the chain of care from the very start, and we're proud to walk hand-in-hand with community practitioners to make that possible.”

Talking about what drove Fortis Hospital Kalyan to organize this training program, Dr Jumana Haji, Director – ECMO Program, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai & Code-QRT Program Convener , said,“Many patients are decompensated by the time they reach higher centers. This delay often stems from limited diagnostic awareness at the first point of care; through Code-QRT, we want to bridge that gap. Our only goal is to ensure timely, appropriate care for patients. We see immense faith placed in community-level practitioners. If we can empower them to identify red flags early, we can save more lives.”

With plans already in motion to expand across Mumbai-and eventually to other parts of the country-Code-QRT is helping build a stronger, more connected healthcare system that truly begins with the people who serve our communities every day.



