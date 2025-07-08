Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) Joins Russell Microcap(R) Index, Signaling Growing Investor Recognition, Market Visibility



Safe Pro leverages patented AI and drone-based imagery analysis for threat detection and demining efforts.

Membership in the index reflects the company's growing market presence and performance in AI-powered security and defense solutions, boosting visibility among institutional investors and fund managers.

The company's flagship SpotlightAI(TM) platform has analyzed over 1.6 million real-world battlefield images from Ukraine, identifying more than 28,000 explosive threats. Safe Pro is targeting a share of the global $15 billion defense technology market through its U.S.-made and HUBZone-certified offerings.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) , an emerging provider of AI-powered security and threat detection solutions, announced its addition to the Russell Microcap(R) Index, effective after market close on June 27, 2025. The inclusion comes as part of FTSE Russell's annual reconstitution, which ranks companies based on objective measures of market capitalization and style factors ( ).

For Safe Pro, joining the Russell Microcap(R) Index marks a new phase of investor awareness, offering automatic inclusion in funds and indexes tracked by institutional investors and fund managers. The inclusion further highlights the company's growing market presence and performance and provides...

