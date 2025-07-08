Tinygemsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Emerges From Lottery Rebrand With Global Sports, Entertainment And Gaming Vision

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) , formerly Lottery Inc., has completed its corporate rebrand and strategic overhaul, signaling a new era as a global sports, entertainment, and ethical gaming conglomerate. Trading under the new SEGG ticker, the company now operates across three verticals: Sports (live streaming, sim racing, eSports), Entertainment (event streaming, music, fashion), and Lottery (iGaming and charity-aligned gaming). Following a $300 million equity line, SEGG Media is focused on non-dilutive growth, asset-backed acquisitions, and fan-first digital experiences, with major initiatives expected in global motorsports, storytelling content, and branded facilities.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating digital assets such as Sports and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

About TinyGems

