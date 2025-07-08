City Of North Port Cuts Permit Review Times By Over 75% With Accela® And Epermithub
Permit review times have dropped from 20–40 days to fewer than 10 days
Over 90% of building permits are now processed in just 3–5 days
More than 80% of Certificates of Zoning Compliance (CZC) are completed in under 5 days
These improvements were made possible by the City's adoption of Accela's flexible, cloud-based Civic Platform and the integration of ePermitHub's Digital Plan Room automation, which streamlined workflows and eliminated manual bottlenecks.
"We're proud to support North Port in delivering faster, smarter services to its community," said Jonathon Knight , Chief Operating Officer at Accela . "This is a powerful example of how modern technology and strong partnerships can help local governments meet the needs of their residents with greater speed and accountability."
The City of North Port echoed the success of the initiative. "We know the new processes caused some initial confusion and understandable skepticism," said Alaina Ray, Development Services Director at City of North Port . "But the results speak for themselves. We've seen a measurable improvement in turnaround times, and our team is proud of the progress we've made in delivering better service to our community."
About Accela ®
Accela® is one of the leading providers of cloud-based software solutions, empowering local and state governments to drive efficiency and modernization. Accela offers both a configurable platform and out-of-the-box civic applications for core processes including, but not limited to, permitting, licensing, and code enforcement. Accela assists agencies in streamlining workflows, reducing manual tasks, and improving service delivery. With a commitment to end-to-end support, Accela is a trusted partner to over 600 agencies and jurisdictions worldwide. For more information, please visit .
