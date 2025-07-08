Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China Protests Italy Arrest of National in U.S. Hack Case

China Protests Italy Arrest of National in U.S. Hack Case


2025-07-08 09:44:44
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday strongly objected to the recent arrest of one of its nationals in Italy, following accusations of cyberespionage aimed at U.S. institutions, academic entities, and researchers.

During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declared, “China firmly opposes the induced arrests of Chinese citizens” and denounced what she described as “intentional attacks against China under the excuse of cyber issues.”

Mao emphasized Beijing’s stance, stating, “China is a firm defender of cybersecurity and the biggest victim of hacking attacks.”

She further urged Italian authorities to act responsibly and “take concrete actions to safeguard lawful rights and interests of the Chinese citizens.”

The individual in question, Xu Zewei, 33, was apprehended last Thursday in Milan based on an international warrant issued by U.S. officials, according to confirmation from Italian authorities on Monday.

As reported by media, the Italian news agency, U.S. prosecutors accuse Xu of being a member of a state-linked hacking network that allegedly conducted cyberespionage against American researchers and academic institutions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FBI alleges Xu played a role in a "large-scale cyber intrusion campaign."

MENAFN08072025000045017169ID1109774278

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search