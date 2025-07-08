403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Protests Italy Arrest of National in U.S. Hack Case
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday strongly objected to the recent arrest of one of its nationals in Italy, following accusations of cyberespionage aimed at U.S. institutions, academic entities, and researchers.
During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declared, “China firmly opposes the induced arrests of Chinese citizens” and denounced what she described as “intentional attacks against China under the excuse of cyber issues.”
Mao emphasized Beijing’s stance, stating, “China is a firm defender of cybersecurity and the biggest victim of hacking attacks.”
She further urged Italian authorities to act responsibly and “take concrete actions to safeguard lawful rights and interests of the Chinese citizens.”
The individual in question, Xu Zewei, 33, was apprehended last Thursday in Milan based on an international warrant issued by U.S. officials, according to confirmation from Italian authorities on Monday.
As reported by media, the Italian news agency, U.S. prosecutors accuse Xu of being a member of a state-linked hacking network that allegedly conducted cyberespionage against American researchers and academic institutions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FBI alleges Xu played a role in a "large-scale cyber intrusion campaign."
During a press briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning declared, “China firmly opposes the induced arrests of Chinese citizens” and denounced what she described as “intentional attacks against China under the excuse of cyber issues.”
Mao emphasized Beijing’s stance, stating, “China is a firm defender of cybersecurity and the biggest victim of hacking attacks.”
She further urged Italian authorities to act responsibly and “take concrete actions to safeguard lawful rights and interests of the Chinese citizens.”
The individual in question, Xu Zewei, 33, was apprehended last Thursday in Milan based on an international warrant issued by U.S. officials, according to confirmation from Italian authorities on Monday.
As reported by media, the Italian news agency, U.S. prosecutors accuse Xu of being a member of a state-linked hacking network that allegedly conducted cyberespionage against American researchers and academic institutions in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The FBI alleges Xu played a role in a "large-scale cyber intrusion campaign."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment