Darn Good Yarn Founder Nicole Snow Builds A Global, Eco-Friendly Craft Brand That's Empowering Women Around The World

Darn Good Yarn , an award-winning sustainable yarn and upcycled fashion brand founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Nicole Snow, is redefining creativity with purpose. Specializing in recycled silk yarn, handmade craft kits, and eco-friendly clothing like its signature sari wrap skirts, the brand helps conscious consumers embrace a zero-waste lifestyle. Each product is crafted by women artisans in India and Nepal, blending fair trade practices with vibrant, one-of-a-kind materials that would otherwise be discarded.

Since launching in 2008, Darn Good Yarn has grown into a global eco-brand serving tens of thousands of creative customers with recycled silk yarn, upcycled clothing, fair trade fiber art tools, and handmade DIY craft kits. Every item is crafted by women artisans in India and Nepal using discarded sari fabric and other reclaimed materials, transforming textile waste into vibrant, purposeful goods. This artisan-led production model supports over 600 women in sustainable employment and has prevented more than 2 million pounds of waste from entering landfills and waterways worldwide.

Founder Nicole Snow , a U.S. Air Force veteran and lifelong creative, launched Darn Good Yarn with a bold mission: to reduce global textile waste and create sustainable jobs for women through the power of creativity. What began as a one-woman operation has grown into a woman-owned, family-run business based in Portsmouth NH, that champions fair trade yarn, artisan empowerment, and eco-conscious living. At its core, Darn Good Yarn is committed to radical transparency, ethical sourcing, and giving new life to materials once destined for the landfill.

“Our mission is to show that crafting and shopping sustainably can make a real difference,” said Nicole Snow, founder of Darn Good Yarn.“When you choose one of our recycled yarns, upcycled sari skirts, or handmade kits, you're helping create fair-wage jobs for women and giving new life to materials that might otherwise end up in landfills.”

Based in the historic seacoast town of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Darn Good Yarn is proud to serve a global community of conscious creatives from its charming brick-and-mortar fiber arts shop and online store. The brand is best known for:



Recycled silk yarn spun from reclaimed sari fabric-perfect for knitting, crochet, weaving, and mixed media art

Upcycled sari wrap skirts, handmade by women-led co-ops in India and Nepal-each one is a wearable work of art

Eco-friendly craft kits and fiber tools for beginner and seasoned makers, designed to spark creativity and mindfulness An ethical supply chain model that champions artisan empowerment, year-round employment, and fair wages



Whether visiting the store in Portsmouth or shopping online, customers discover products that tell a story of sustainability, craftsmanship, and color.

With deep roots in the fiber arts, sustainable fashion, and zero-waste lifestyle movements, Darn Good Yarn continues to grow through a vibrant ecosystem of community-driven storytelling, passionate maker networks, and partnerships with like-minded creators and educators. Whether it's a knitter discovering recycled yarn, a traveler falling in love with a sari wrap skirt, or a teacher using your DIY kits in the classroom, the brand thrives on connection, creativity, and impact.

As conscious consumerism, DIY creativity, and homesteading culture continue to rise, Darn Good Yarn leads the movement with products that are as purposeful as they are beautiful. From the studio to the garden shed, the brand empowers people to create with intention, shop with compassion, and feel good, knowing their choices support women, reduce waste, and celebrate color.

