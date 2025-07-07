Standard Fleet Now An Approved Provider Of Hardware-Free Telematics For Off-Trip Insurance

MENAFN - News Direct) San Francisco, Calif. | July 07, 2025 11:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time

Standard Fleet , a developer of connected vehicle technology, is now an approved telematics provider of Tint , a leading embedded insurance platform, to simplify telematics management for Turo hosts. Use of Standard Fleet eliminates the need for external hardware, allowing hosts on Tint's off-trip telematics plan increased flexibility and reduced maintenance, making it easier to manage their vehicles. Tint provides off-trip insurance, which covers vehicles when they are not actively on a trip. Standard Fleet's software-based telematics allows hosts to link their vehicles directly to Tint, enabling automatic location data without extra equipment or manual reporting.

“Our goal is to give hosts flexible, easy-to-use tools that fit their workflow,” said David Hodge, Founder and CEO of Standard Fleet.“For those who prefer a fully digital experience, our integration makes it simple to connect a vehicle in just a few clicks. It's a fast, reliable way to share location and mileage data; no extra equipment or manual reporting required.”

With this solution, Tint receives total vehicle mileage directly from Standard Fleet's connected vehicle platform. Hosts can authorize their vehicles digitally through a quick and intuitive process; no additional equipment needed. This ensures accurate tracking with no extra effort, making it easier to stay compliant and keep costs low. On average, Tint customers using Standard Fleet's integrated telematics option save 40% on their off-trip insurance. By seamlessly verifying activity, Standard Fleet eliminates manual reporting and provides Tint with the data it needs, without added complexity for hosts.

“Tint's off-trip insurance offers specialized insurance at a price that makes sense,” said Chris Aragon, Head of Mobility at Tint.“Standard Fleet helps us make that process even smoother by removing the need for external tracking devices. By eliminating hardware costs and setup headaches, they're giving hosts an easy, affordable way to access cost-effective coverage without jumping through hoops.”

Becoming an approved telematics provider marks a key step in Standard Fleet's transition beyond its EV roots, expanding its connected vehicle technology to a broader range of use cases, from fleet management to individual vehicle owners. For more information, please visit:

About Standard Fleet:

Founded in 2021 and based in San Francisco, Standard Fleet is a connected vehicle technology company helping fleets and mobility operators simplify how they manage and monitor vehicles. By leveraging real-time data and automation, Standard Fleet's platform streamlines operations, supports flexible integrations-including both hardware and software-based telematics-and delivers a better experience for vehicle owners and service providers alike. For more information, visit .

About Tint

Tint enables SaaS platforms and marketplaces to unlock growth and improve profitability through embedded insurance and protection. Tint offers plug-and-play and white-labeled integrations, equipping brands we partner with a sophisticated mix of technology infrastructure, services, and deep industry expertise. Embedded insurance can transform insurance from a product bought separately to a feature of brands consumers love and we are on a mission to make that happen. Happy Tint customers include Deel, uShip, Guesty, Neighbor, BabyQuip, and CitizenShipper, among others. Tint has raised $30M and is backed by world-class investors such as Y Combinator, QED, Deciens, Nyca, Plug and Play, WIN, Soma Capital, and Pioneer Fund.

