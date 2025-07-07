Miraterra Acquires Trace Genomics Technology And Products To Unlock Measurement And Insights Across Soil, Plants, And Food

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition combines forces of two leading technology platforms to rapidly advance the field of soil-to-table measurement and insights - supporting agriculture and advancing the resilience and restoration of our global soil health.

"Miraterra's integration of Trace's technology, lab, and team accelerates our ability to deliver breakthrough soil-to-table measurement at scale. We're making advanced testing more accessible, useful, and trusted across the agricultural value chain. We invite customers to explore Trace's proven products and our expanding offerings, and we welcome researchers and institutions to partner with us in unlocking new insights from decades of rich soil biology and soil chemistry data," says Nate Kelly, CEO of Miraterra.

Recognizing that soil hosts 59% of life on Earth, Trace pioneered a new era of soil testing by harnessing DNA sequencing to reveal the hidden biology and microbiome beneath our feet. This created excitement within the agriculture industry as Trace's platform allowed growers and agronomists to see their fields in an entirely new way, improving crop yield and soil health through tailored recommendations.

"I'm very excited to have Trace back and operational," says Miles Sorel, Founder and CEO of Terraforma and customer of Trace. "I strongly believe that the ability to optimize soil genomics testing is going to be an incredibly powerful tool. We will soon cross a threshold when this data can be leveraged to greatly improve a farmer's profitability and the health of their soil."

In the near future, Miraterra's first priority is to continue providing exceptional service to legacy Trace customers and to expand its services to new audiences. This begins with the talented staff operating the Trace lab in Ames, Iowa, and the historical knowledge and unique skillsets they bring to the entire measurement ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to house such a dedicated and talented team at the lab here in Ames," contributes the President & CEO of the Ames Regional Economic Alliance, Dan Culhane. "The lab's presence not only creates high-quality jobs and attracts top-tier talent, but it also sparks collaboration across industry, academia, and startups. Miraterra's expansion reinforces the strength of Ames as a hub for cutting-edge research and development that drives solutions for the global ag economy."

For Miraterra, the current Trace products and existing lab are just the beginning of realizing the potential that arises from joining both companies' technology. Miraterra plans to leverage Trace's research and years of data to expand Miraterra's ability to become the leading measurement technology and insights platform across the entire system from soil to plants and food - leapfrogging where we are today globally.

Tom Chi of At One Ventures, an early investor in Miraterra explains, "Miraterra has dramatically improved the scope and depth of Raman spectroscopy enabling new approaches to soil health. Soil health has mineralogical, hydrological and biological elements, but current approaches really only cover mineralogical. Miraterra's capability combined with Trace Genomics fill out the full suite of all three elements of soil health, and can do so at massively improved cost structure."

ABOUT

Miraterra's breakthrough digital measurement technology and insights platform is transforming how we understand the interconnectedness between healthy, resilient soil and nutritious, sustainable food systems. By combining advanced sensor technology, chemometrics, bioinformatics, AI, and now the power of Trace products, we empower farmers, food producers, and industries to make smarter, more efficient, and sustainable decisions - for their business and our planet.

SOURCE Miraterra Technologies Corporation