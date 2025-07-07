Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) Congratulates Sylvia Weiler On Her Appointment To Chief Revenue Officer Of Zartico

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A powerhouse in the travel tech space, Weiler brings more than two decades of revenue leadership and customer-centric teams at companies including Tripadvisor, Airbnb, and Sojern. Known for building customer-first teams and scaling data-driven platforms, she's been at the forefront of transforming how the industry uses analytics, personalization, and performance marketing to drive growth and impact.

"Zartico is doing what no one else in this space is-pairing AI, behavioral science, and real-time insights to help destinations not just measure visits, but understand them," said Weiler. "With the launch of Zartico's newest solution REVEAL, which delivers visitor behavioral intelligence outside of traditional dashboards, we're empowering places to leverage true visitor behaviors to plan and optimize in the moment, not months later. I'm excited to help unlock this potential for clients across travel and entertainment."

Weiler's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Zartico, as the company expands beyond traditional dashboards into surfacing real-time visitor intelligence and agency-integrated solutions.

"Sylvia is a proven leader with the rare ability to combine strategic vision with operational precision," said Sarah Lehman, CEO of Zartico. "Her depth of expertise across the travel ecosystem and her passion for innovation will be instrumental in helping more partners harness the full value of Zartico's behavioral intelligence solutions."

About the Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA)

The Exceptional Women Alliance (EWA) is an invitation-only peer mentorship organization where high-potential, high-level Exceptional Women from across multiple industries are hand-selected and invested in, to grow, learn, share, and succeed. In addition to the achievement of significant success, the criteria for acceptance include character traits that are defining of the EWA Culture – Kindness, the Spirit of Generosity, Transparency, Gratitude, and Willingness to Share their knowledge. The Foundation is a powerhouse of peer-to-peer mentoring that provides guidance, deep connection, and leadership, propelling each woman to sustainable personal and professional happiness, changing lives, one woman at a time. The life-long program enables each member to be connected as alumnae in the ever-expanding EWA global community, as their fellow women leaders continue to move into positions of significance. Learn more at

About Zartico

Zartico is a leading visitor intelligence company purpose-built for place-based industries. Our solutions fuse data science with real-world behavior to provide comprehensive insight into the visitor journey-spanning behavioral patterns, economic impact, and marketing effectiveness. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Zartico serves a wide range of clients, such as destinations, resorts, attractions, arenas, and agencies. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Exceptional Women Alliance