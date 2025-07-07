403
Indonesia Boosts 2026 Rice Output Projection to 33.8M Tons
(MENAFN) Indonesia has revised its rice production target for 2026, boosting the estimate to 33.8 million tons from the earlier 32 million tons projected at the start of the year, Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman announced Monday.
This upward adjustment underscores the government’s ongoing push to enhance agricultural output, according to the minister.
"The Ministry of Agriculture targets rice production in 2026 at 33.8 million tons," Sulaiman stated during a working session with lawmakers at the national parliament.
To meet the new target, authorities plan to implement a series of strategic initiatives in 2025. These include optimizing existing farmland, expanding rice cultivation areas, deploying high-quality seed varieties, and strengthening downstream agricultural programs.
National rice output has recently climbed to its highest point in seven years, solidifying Indonesia’s position as one of the leading rice producers within the ASEAN bloc.
