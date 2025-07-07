Enovix Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|June 29, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|795
|$
|(655
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|356
|95
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|1,151
|$
|(560
|)
Net Loss Attributable to Enovix to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
While we prepare our consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP, we also utilize and present certain financial measures that are not based on GAAP. We refer to these financial measures as“non-GAAP” financial measures. In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful measures in evaluating its financial and operational performance distinct and apart from financing costs, certain non-cash expenses and non-operational expenses.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP. We endeavor to compensate for the limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented by also providing the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
We use non-GAAP financial information to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning, budgeting and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing its operating performance and comparing its performance with competitors and other comparable companies. You should review the reconciliations below but not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
“EBITDA” is defined as earnings (net loss) attributable to Enovix adjusted for interest expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization expense.“Adjusted EBITDA” includes additional adjustments to EBITDA such as stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of common stock warrants, inventory step-up, impairment of equipment and other special items as determined by management which it does not believe to be indicative of its underlying business trends.
Below is a reconciliation of net loss attributable to Enovix on a GAAP basis to the non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA financial measures for the periods presented below (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands):
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|June 29, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|Net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(43,347
|)
|$
|(115,872
|)
|Interest income, net
|(599
|)
|(1,635
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|(4,586
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,855
|5,943
|EBITDA
|(35,091
|)
|(116,150
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|14,121
|17,932
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|5,885
|33,660
|Acquisition cost
|663
|-
|Gain on bargain purchase of assets
|(6,944
|)
|-
|Restructuring cost (1)
|-
|38,146
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(21,366
|)
|$
|(26,412
|)
(1) $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense is included in the restructuring cost line of the table above for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA
Additionally, below is a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating loss and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands).
These non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|June 29, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|GAAP Operating Loss
|$
|(43,750
|)
|$
|(88,750
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|14,121
|17,932
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,189
|1,189
|Acquisition cost
|663
|-
|Restructuring cost (1)
|-
|38,146
|Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|(27,777
|)
|(31,483
|)
|Depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
|7,666
|4,754
|Other income (loss), net
|(993
|)
|242
|Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|(261
|)
|75
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(21,365
|)
|$
|(26,412
|)
(1) $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense is included in the restructuring cost line of the table above for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Loss Attributable to Enovix and Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share Attributable to Enovix
Below is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix to non-GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix for the periods presented (preliminary and unaudited) (in thousands).
These non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|Fiscal Quarters Ended
|June 29, 2025
|June 30, 2024
|GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix
|$
|(43,347
|)
|$
|(115,872
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|14,121
|17,932
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|5,885
|33,660
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1,189
|1,189
|Acquisition cost
|663
|-
|Gain on bargain purchase of assets
|(6,944
|)
|-
|Restructuring cost (1)
|-
|38,146
|Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Enovix shareholders
|$
|(28,433
|)
|$
|(24,945
|)
|GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|192,675,756
|172,399,172
|Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to Enovix, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.15
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|192,675,756
|172,399,172
(1) $1.1 million of stock-based compensation expense is included in the restructuring cost line of the table above for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024.
