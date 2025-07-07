Genius Group Increases Bitcoin Treasury Target To 10,000 BTC

SINGAPORE, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the“Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, today announced that it has increased its Bitcoin Treasury target 10x from 1,000 BTC to 10,000 BTC.

The Company aims to reach its Bitcoin Treasury target of 10,000 BTC in 12 to 24 months through an ongoing purchase plan. The Company intends to fund its Bitcoin purchases via a balanced mix of funding options designed to maximize the Company's BTC Yield.

BTC Yield is a Bitcoin Treasury KPI that represents the percentage change period-to-period of the ratio between the change in the Company's bitcoin holdings and the change in its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. The Company believes this KPI can be used to supplement an investor's understanding of the extent to which the issuing of additional ordinary shares to purchase bitcoin is accretive. The higher the yield, the greater the increase in Bitcoin per share during the period.

Genius Group achieved a BTC Yield of 74% from May 22, 2025 to July 4, 2025. On May 22, 2025, the Company won its appeal on a Preliminary Injunction preventing it from buying Bitcoin, and was able to restart Bitcoin purchases for its Bitcoin Treasury.

The funding options available to the Company to maintain a positive BTC Yield (ensuring any equity dilution is accretive) includes a balanced mix of funding via its At-The-Market facility (ATM), debt financing, low-cost convertible bonds, fixed-income preferred shares and funding from its operating business.

As part of its funding plan, the Company has signed an ATM facility with an aggregate offering price of up to $1.1 billion with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, as sole sales agent. This includes a $100 million ATM facility off its current effective shelf registration statement, and a further $1 billion ATM facility off a new $1.2 billion shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 7, 2025, which has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Genius Group CEO, Roger Hamilton, said“We are currently seeing a price appreciation of the Bitcoin we have purchased for our Bitcoin Treasury, and we are pleased to be announcing this substantial increase in our Bitcoin Treasury target to 10,000 Bitcoin.”

“We believe that the combination of the growth in our education business and the expansion of our Bitcoin Treasury positions us on an accelerated path towards our target of building Genius Group to drive long-term company growth. Our goal is to continue growing our Bitcoin Treasury while also growing the Bitcoin per share for our shareholders.”

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is an AI powered education group with a Bitcoin-first treasury, delivering education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.8 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will”,“plan,”“should,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include market and other conditions, our ability to purchase Bitcoin at the price that we want and create positive BTC Yield; our ability to obtain financing in the future to fund capital expenditures and our Bitcoin treasury strategy; our ability to create value; the inherent risks associated with investing in Bitcoin, including Bitcoin's volatility; and risk of implementing a new treasury strategy. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except as required by law. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

The sale of securities under the ATM facility will only be made pursuant to a prospectus supplement that forms part of a base prospectus contained in an effective registration statement.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

