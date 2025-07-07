403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Brits unsuccessful in fixing stranded F-35 stealth fighter in India
(MENAFN) A British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter has been grounded at Thiruvananthapuram Airport in southern India since June 14 and will be dismantled and flown back to the UK, according to Indian government sources cited by News18. Despite efforts by a British repair team, the aircraft could not be fixed on-site, prompting the UK to consider airlifting it using a C-17 Globemaster transport plane, NDTV reported.
The Lockheed Martin-made fighter is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which had been operating in the Indo-Pacific region after joint exercises with the Indian Navy. On June 14, the jet was forced to divert to Thiruvananthapuram due to low fuel and hydraulic issues, landing safely despite poor weather, with assistance from the Indian Air Force. The pilot initially refused to exit the aircraft, a standard protocol given the jet’s advanced status.
The British High Commission in New Delhi confirmed the plane would be moved to an Air India maintenance hangar once specialized support arrives from the UK. Since being stranded, the fighter has become a subject of humor on Indian social media, with Kerala’s tourism board even posting a playful AI-generated image showing the jet among palm trees, suggesting it’s enjoying the local charm.
The Royal Air Force is expected to pay parking fees for the aircraft, valued at over $110 million. Meanwhile, Indian defense discussions continue, with some analysts favoring the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 over the F-35, despite past US proposals for India to acquire the American stealth fighter.
The Lockheed Martin-made fighter is part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, which had been operating in the Indo-Pacific region after joint exercises with the Indian Navy. On June 14, the jet was forced to divert to Thiruvananthapuram due to low fuel and hydraulic issues, landing safely despite poor weather, with assistance from the Indian Air Force. The pilot initially refused to exit the aircraft, a standard protocol given the jet’s advanced status.
The British High Commission in New Delhi confirmed the plane would be moved to an Air India maintenance hangar once specialized support arrives from the UK. Since being stranded, the fighter has become a subject of humor on Indian social media, with Kerala’s tourism board even posting a playful AI-generated image showing the jet among palm trees, suggesting it’s enjoying the local charm.
The Royal Air Force is expected to pay parking fees for the aircraft, valued at over $110 million. Meanwhile, Indian defense discussions continue, with some analysts favoring the Russian Sukhoi Su-57 over the F-35, despite past US proposals for India to acquire the American stealth fighter.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment