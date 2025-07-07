Domino's® Best Deal Ever Is Back! Order Any Pizza With Any Toppings For $9.99
"Our most popular deal is back – and it's all thanks to our customers," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's executive vice president – chief marketing officer. "We heard how much they loved experimenting with different crusts, sauces and toppings they don't normally order. With more than 34 million ways to make a single Domino's pizza, the possibilities for creating customized, mouthwatering pizzas are almost endless. Whether you're craving a classic favorite or feeling adventurous, this deal delivers delicious pizza at a great value."
Domino's Unveils Secret Menu Pizzas
Want to take advantage of the "Best Deal Ever" with Domino's best-kept secret menu pizzas? Customers can build the following secret menu pizzas for $9.99 each, as recommended by Domino's very own pizza chefs:
-
Rachel's Sweet Buffalo: New York Style Crust with robust-inspired tomato sauce and pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, and hot buffalo sauce
Spencer's Garlic Parm Bananza: Handmade Pan Crust with garlic parmesan sauce and sausage, banana peppers, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese
Hannah's Alfredo Veggie Melt: Crunchy Thin Crust with alfredo sauce and spinach, feta, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese
To build any of these underground favorites and partake in the $9.99 deal, customers should visit dominos or use Domino's mobile app.
About Domino's Pizza®
Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $19.2 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 23, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.
