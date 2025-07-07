Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Approves Deal On Mutual Legal Assistance In Criminal Cases Inked With China

2025-07-07 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. The "Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China", signed in Beijing on April 23, 2025, has been approved, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

