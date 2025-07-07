Geekplus Wins Prestigious IFOY Award For Groundbreaking Roboshuttle Project With Dr. Max Italia
This recognition highlights Geekplus' all-around excellence-from revolutionary product design and software innovation to flawless execution. The Dr. Max project stands out as a global benchmark, showcasing how automation can transform pharmaceutical logistics at scale.
"At Dr. Max, we are committed to staying at the forefront of innovation to better serve our customers. This award is a testament to what our ambition and technology can achieve together", said Stefano Verna, Supply Chain Director at Dr. Max Italia.
"Five years after our first IFOY award for the first RoboShuttle3, we've done it again-this time for its innovative evolution. This recognition reaffirms our leadership in robotics innovation" said Marie Peterson International Marketing Vice President at Geekplus.
The IFOY jury - composed of international logistics and robotics experts - praised Geekplus for pushing the boundaries of what's possible in warehouse automation, reaffirming our position as the world's No. 1 AMR vendor for six consecutive years. In addition to our award-winning project, Geekplus was also proudly nominated in three other categories: the Skycube Pallet-to-Person system, the GPlan smart simulation platform, and the RoboShuttle11 Tote-to-Person solution - showcasing the depth and versatility of our innovation.
With major European projects now cited as global references in the industry, Geekplus reaffirms its mission to lead the future of intelligent logistics-one award-winning innovation at a time.
About Geekplus
Geekplus is a global leader in mobile robotics technologies. We develop innovative robotics solutions for order fulfilment. More than 1,000 global industry leaders use our solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management.
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE Geekplus Europe GmbH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment