No Online Classes For Primary Classes, Clarifies Education Deptt
As per the official circular, schools within municipal limits will operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while schools outside municipal limits will function from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.
In addition, online classes (Blended Learning Mode) for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be held after regular school hours. These sessions will run from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM in municipal areas, and from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in non-municipal areas.
Students of primary grades (Classes 1 to 5) are exempted to attend online classes, clarifies the order.
The SED also stated that these instructions must be followed in letter and spirit without any breach.
