Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
No Online Classes For Primary Classes, Clarifies Education Deptt

No Online Classes For Primary Classes, Clarifies Education Deptt


2025-07-07 06:08:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The school education department has clarified that online classes will be conducted only from Class 6 onwards with notified timings, thereby exempting students from Classes 1 to 5.

As per the official circular, schools within municipal limits will operate from 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM, while schools outside municipal limits will function from 8:00 AM to 12:00 Noon.

In addition, online classes (Blended Learning Mode) for students from Classes 6 to 12 will be held after regular school hours. These sessions will run from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM in municipal areas, and from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM in non-municipal areas.

Students of primary grades (Classes 1 to 5) are exempted to attend online classes, clarifies the order.

The SED also stated that these instructions must be followed in letter and spirit without any breach.

Read Also No Extension: Schools in Kashmir to Reopen Tomorrow PSAJK Urges Early School Timings To Combat Heatwave

MENAFN07072025000215011059ID1109767971

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search