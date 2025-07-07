Emperor Metals CEO Appointed To Board Of Directors Of Mcewen Inc.

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2025) - Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, John Florek, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of McEwen Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX), a well-established gold, copper and silver producer with operations across the Americas.

John Florek brings over 30 years of geological and executive leadership experience in the mining sector. His appointment to the McEwen Inc. Board is a testament to his industry expertise and the recognition of his contributions to the resource sector.

Importantly, Mr. Florek will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Emperor Metals, and his appointment to McEwen's Board will not affect his current responsibilities or leadership at Emperor. The Company remains focused on advancing both its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project and Lac Pelletier in Quebec and delivering value to shareholders under Mr. Florek's continued guidance.

"We're very pleased to welcome John Florek to McEwen's Board of Directors. John is a highly respected geologist with a deep understanding of exploration and project development. His technical acumen and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we advance our portfolio and pursue our vision of building a high-performing, innovation-driven mining company." - Rob McEwen, Chief Executive Officer, McEwen Inc.

"This is a proud moment not only for John personally, but also for Emperor Metals as a whole. His appointment reflects the caliber of leadership we have at the helm," said John Williamson, Chairman of Emperor Metals. "We fully support John in this expanded role and look forward to continuing to benefit from his vision and dedication."

Emperor Metals congratulates Mr. Florek on this achievement and sees this as a further strengthening of industry relationships and strategic insight that can enhance Emperor Metals' long-term objectives.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals Inc. is a high-grade gold exploration and development company focused on Quebec's Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, leveraging AI-driven exploration techniques. The Company is dedicated to unlocking the substantial resource potential of the Duquesne West Gold Project and the Lac Pelletier Project, both situated in this prolific mining district.

The Company is led by a dynamic group of resource sector professionals who have a strong record of success in evaluating and advancing mining projects from exploration through to production, attracting capital and overcoming adversity to deliver exceptional shareholder value. For more information, please refer to SEDAR+ ( ), under the Company's profile.

