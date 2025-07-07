BSTDB Invests In AEGEAN Airlines To Support Fleet Renewal And Strengthen Regional Connectivity
The €250 million bond issue will finance AEGEAN's fleet renewal programme, including the acquisition of new, energy-efficient aircraft equipped with extended range capabilities and high-comfort configurations. The funds will also cover the airline's working capital requirements.
The BSTDB funding is aimed at strengthening AEGEAN's competitive position in the region, enhancing Greece's connectivity, and generating wider economic benefits across tourism and infrastructure-two of the most dynamic pillars of the Greek economy.
“Our investment in AEGEAN reflects our confidence in the company's vision and the vital role it plays in strengthening regional connectivity and economic resilience,” said Dr. Serhat Köksal, President of BSTDB.“By supporting fleet modernisation and energy efficiency, we are contributing to both climate goals and long-term growth in a sector central to Greece's economy.”
This marks BSTDB's second investment in AEGEAN, following its participation in the company's debut bond issue in 2019. The continued partnership underscores the bank's commitment to supporting Greece's strategic enterprises and sustainable development objectives.
AEGEAN operates a fleet of 85 aircraft and provides scheduled, chartered, and cargo services across 158 short- and medium-haul destinations. Listed on the Athens Stock Exchange since 2007, AEGEAN has a market capitalisation of €1.18 billion and is considered one of Greece's blue chip corporates.
