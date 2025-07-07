Naveen Sidelined 6 Weeks With Shoulder Injury

The right-arm pacer, who plays for Afghanistan in T20 internationals, recently experienced recurring pain in his shoulder and left leg, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement.

The statement reads:“According to the report, Naveen initially felt pain in his left calf during a match, which was accompanied by shoulder pain. Upon consulting the doctor and undergoing MRI scans, it was revealed that the leg pain was normal. However, there was a significant stress fracture on his shoulder during bowling, which resulted in a ligament tear.”

The board said doctors have instructed him to avoid lifting heavy weights and refrain from playing cricket for six weeks.

Naveen is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in England, where he had previously been under the care of the same specialist.

The injury comes just weeks ahead of the Shpageeza Cricket League, scheduled to begin on July 19 at Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

kk/sa