17th BRICS summit currently holds rotating presidency of group
(MENAFN) The 17th BRICS summit began on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the group. The two-day gathering is focused on multilateral collaboration and major global challenges related to governance and development.
Brazil has outlined six key areas of focus for this year’s agenda: global health initiatives, trade and financial cooperation, climate change, artificial intelligence governance, reforming international peace and security frameworks, and further institutional development within BRICS.
Approximately 4,000 participants from 37 countries are attending, including high-level officials from BRICS member states, partner nations, and global organizations.
Russia is being represented in person by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while President Vladimir Putin addressed the summit’s main plenary session—titled “Strengthening Multilateralism, Economic-Financial Affairs, and Artificial Intelligence”—via video link.
Initially formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS expanded in 2010 with the addition of South Africa. Over the past year, the bloc has welcomed new full members: Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia. At last year’s summit in Kazan, Russia, the group also introduced a new ‘partner country’ designation to accommodate over 30 nations interested in joining.
