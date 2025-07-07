Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Heatwave Grips Romania, Red Alert Declared

2025-07-07 03:32:40
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Romania's National Meteorological Administration declared a Code Red heat warning, with a dangerous heatwave gripping large parts of the country from July 6 through July 8.

Temperatures are forecast to climb between 38°C and 41°C in 16 counties and Bucharest, while nighttime lows are not expected to fall below 21°C. The heat stress index (ITU) is projected to exceed 80 units, a level considered hazardous to human health.

Meanwhile, Code Orange and Code Yellow heat alerts remain in force in other regions, including Banat, Transylvania, and Moldova, where temperatures will range between 33°C and 39°C.

Additionally, a Code Yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for the Southern and Curvature Carpathians on July 6. Meteorologists are predicting intense rainfall, lightning, wind gusts up to 70 km/h, and occasional hail in affected areas.

In response to the extreme weather, the Health Ministry has rolled out emergency measures. Authorities have instructed healthcare facilities to boost personnel, maintain adequate medication stocks, and establish public hydration stations. Food safety checks will be ramped up, especially in school camps and food-serving venues, to prevent heat-related health incidents.

