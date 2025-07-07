403
German city demands return of Russian oil
(MENAFN) Officials in the German town of Schwedt are urging the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil due to mounting difficulties at the local refinery that has traditionally relied on Russian crude, Politico reported on Friday, citing local sources.
The Schwedt PCK refinery, Germany’s fourth-largest and majority-owned by Russian company Rosneft, supplies over 90% of the oil consumed by Berlin. After Russia cut pipeline deliveries to Poland and Germany in 2022 following EU sanctions, the refinery switched to alternative sources but has yet to regain full production, currently operating at only 80%, according to Danny Ruthenberg, head of the refinery’s works council. He warned the plant is financially struggling with fixed costs and may face layoffs if the situation continues.
Mayor Annekathrin Hoppe emphasized the refinery’s vital role for the town’s 30,000 residents, with around 20% relying on it for their jobs. She said she would petition the federal government to consider resuming Russian oil imports as a solution.
While rejecting Russia’s war, Hoppe noted the town’s historically good relations with the country. Ruthenberg echoed this, saying that once peace is restored, trade with Russia should resume to stabilize operations.
EU sanctions and the expiration of a key gas transit deal with Kiev have caused a sharp decline in Russian energy exports to the bloc. Brussels plans to phase out Russian energy by 2028, but some countries like Slovakia and Hungary oppose this. Pressure is increasing on Germany and the EU as more local politicians and businesses advocate for a return to cheaper Russian oil and gas. Experts suggest that if Germany reverses its stance, other EU countries might follow suit.
Russia continues to denounce Western sanctions as unlawful and counterproductive, pointing to rising energy prices in the EU since the sanctions began and warning that the bloc will face higher costs relying on alternatives or indirect imports.
