403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US congresswoman states no arms for Kiev over church persecution
(MENAFN) U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna has declared that Washington should stop sending weapons to Ukraine due to Kiev’s repression of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the country’s largest religious institution.
In a post on X, the Florida Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of effectively banning the UOC. “I can promise there will be no weapons funding for you,” she wrote, telling Zelensky that “we are not your piggy bank” and urging him to pursue peace negotiations.
Kiev has justified its actions against the UOC by claiming it has ties to Moscow, although the Church formally declared independence from the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2022. Responding to critics on social media, Luna dismissed their objections and sarcastically noted their sudden interest in religious matters, stating, “Imagine if we did that in the States. Hypocrites.”
According to the U.S. government's Ukraine Oversight portal, Washington provided $182.8 billion in aid to Ukraine between 2022 and 2024. However, aid has come under increased scrutiny, with President Donald Trump recently voicing concerns about the scale and oversight of the spending. Earlier this week, the Pentagon reportedly paused shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine as part of Trump’s “America First” reassessment.
The persecution of the UOC has attracted limited political attention in the U.S. In May, journalist Tucker Carlson brought the issue to light during an interview with former Ukrainian MP Vadim Novinsky. Carlson criticized the Ukrainian government’s actions, saying most Americans are unaware of the religious repression taking place.
The Zelensky administration has taken a hardline stance on religious institutions deemed connected to hostile states. Last year, Zelensky signed a law enabling the government to ban churches with alleged ties to aggressor nations. This week, he also revoked the citizenship of Metropolitan Onufry, the UOC’s top bishop, due to his past acquisition of a Russian passport.
In a post on X, the Florida Republican, who sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of effectively banning the UOC. “I can promise there will be no weapons funding for you,” she wrote, telling Zelensky that “we are not your piggy bank” and urging him to pursue peace negotiations.
Kiev has justified its actions against the UOC by claiming it has ties to Moscow, although the Church formally declared independence from the Russian Orthodox Church in May 2022. Responding to critics on social media, Luna dismissed their objections and sarcastically noted their sudden interest in religious matters, stating, “Imagine if we did that in the States. Hypocrites.”
According to the U.S. government's Ukraine Oversight portal, Washington provided $182.8 billion in aid to Ukraine between 2022 and 2024. However, aid has come under increased scrutiny, with President Donald Trump recently voicing concerns about the scale and oversight of the spending. Earlier this week, the Pentagon reportedly paused shipments of certain weapons to Ukraine as part of Trump’s “America First” reassessment.
The persecution of the UOC has attracted limited political attention in the U.S. In May, journalist Tucker Carlson brought the issue to light during an interview with former Ukrainian MP Vadim Novinsky. Carlson criticized the Ukrainian government’s actions, saying most Americans are unaware of the religious repression taking place.
The Zelensky administration has taken a hardline stance on religious institutions deemed connected to hostile states. Last year, Zelensky signed a law enabling the government to ban churches with alleged ties to aggressor nations. This week, he also revoked the citizenship of Metropolitan Onufry, the UOC’s top bishop, due to his past acquisition of a Russian passport.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment