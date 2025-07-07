403
Musk declares establishment of new party
(MENAFN) Elon Musk announced on Saturday that he is creating a new political party, the "America Party," aiming to restore personal freedoms and challenge what he calls the entrenched political elite. The billionaire entrepreneur accused both Republicans and Democrats of driving the country into financial ruin, claiming the U.S. operates under a "one-party system" that lacks true democracy.
Posting on X, the social platform he owns, Musk declared, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you your freedom.” His announcement comes amid a growing rift with President Donald Trump over massive federal spending, particularly the recently passed ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ which Musk has criticized for its scale and economic impact.
While Musk has not revealed concrete steps already taken, he indicated that the new party could make its political debut during the 2026 midterm elections, when all House seats and 33 Senate seats will be contested. He also invoked a military analogy, suggesting that the party would target key political races with precision to disrupt the current system.
Musk had hinted at forming the America Party previously, warning earlier this week that if Trump’s spending bill was enacted, he would officially move forward. The legislation in question includes hundreds of billions for border security and defense, while slashing funds for Medicaid, food aid, and green energy initiatives—programs from which Musk’s own company, Tesla, has previously benefited.
Just hours before the bill was signed, Musk polled X users on whether a new party should be launched. After a 2-to-1 vote in favor, he confirmed on Saturday that he would move ahead with the plan.
However, forming a national political party will be no easy task. Election law expert Brett Kappel told CBS News that legal recognition for new parties varies significantly across states, often requiring a long and complex process that could take years to complete.
However, forming a national political party will be no easy task. Election law expert Brett Kappel told CBS News that legal recognition for new parties varies significantly across states, often requiring a long and complex process that could take years to complete.
