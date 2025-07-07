403
Taipei establishes first HIMARS rocket unit
(MENAFN) Taiwan has officially launched its first military unit equipped with U.S.-supplied HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) launchers, marking a significant milestone in the island’s defense capabilities. The announcement was made by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry on Friday.
The unit's commissioning ceremony was attended by Defense Minister Wellington Koo, who noted that its personnel had received specialized training in the United States. The HIMARS systems, delivered by Washington last year, are capable of launching GMLRS missiles with ranges up to 80 kilometers and ATACMS missiles with ranges up to 300 kilometers—though it remains unclear whether both types were included in the shipment.
Taiwan reportedly ordered 29 HIMARS units, with 11 delivered so far. The military carried out its first live-fire HIMARS drill in May, followed by additional tests in June.
In January, then-national security adviser Mike Waltz stated that the U.S. under President Donald Trump aimed to accelerate arms shipments to Taiwan. The goal, according to Waltz, is to provide Taipei with asymmetric defense tools—such as mobile missile systems, drones, and surveillance equipment—to deter potential military action by China.
Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of its territory under the One-China policy and insists on eventual reunification, preferably through peaceful means, though it does not rule out force. Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, following the nationalist retreat after the Chinese Civil War. Most of the international community, including Russia, officially recognizes Taiwan as part of China.
China has repeatedly condemned U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, calling them provocative and destabilizing. In response, Beijing has stepped up its military activities near the island, including frequent naval and aerial drills.
