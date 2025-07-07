403
Grammy Award Winner Nikhil Berry Conducts Masterclass At AAFT School Of Music
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The students of AAFT School of Music were treated to an exceptional learning experience as Nikhil Berry, Industry Dean at AAFT School of Music and a Grammy Award-winning music composer, conducted a special masterclass at the Marwah Studios campus. The session focused on new-age techniques in music composition, inspiring budding musicians to explore fresh perspectives and creative methods in their craft.
In his address to the students, Nikhil Berry emphasized the importance of originality in today's music industry.“A unique and extraordinary piece of music always draws public attention. Innovation in composition is key to standing out and creating an identity as a music creator,” he shared during the session.
The workshop combined theoretical insights with live demonstrations, giving students a rare opportunity to learn directly from an international industry icon. Berry also encouraged students to embrace digital tools and global sounds while remaining rooted in their own cultural identity.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, lauded the session and its impact on students.“We are proud to have visionaries like Nikhil Berry mentoring our students. His success story and international acclaim are a true inspiration. Music education at AAFT is not just about learning-it's about transforming talent into timeless creativity,” said Dr. Marwah.
The session marked another milestone in AAFT's commitment to providing world-class industry exposure and ensuring its students stay ahead in the evolving music landscape.
