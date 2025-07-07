Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Lost Another 1,100 Soldiers And Three Tanks In War In Ukraine

2025-07-07 02:05:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 10,995 (+3) tanks, 22,963 (+7) troop-carrying AFVs, 29,993 (+33) artillery systems, 1,432 (+2) MLRS, 1,192 (+0) aircraft systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, and 1,192 (+0) UAVs. aircraft systems – 1,192 (+0) units, aircraft – 421 (+0) units, helicopters – 340 (+0), UAV operational-tactical level – 44,058 (+233), cruise missiles – 3,439 (+0), warships / boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and fuel tanks – 54,370 (+118), special equipment – 3,927 (+2).

Read also: Ukrainian border guards destroy Russian recon drone, communication stations

The data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, one Russian Kalibr missile carrier remains in the Mediterranean Sea, while there are no enemy ships in the Azov and Black Seas



