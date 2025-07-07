Russian Army Lost Another 1,100 Soldiers And Three Tanks In War In Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, one Russian Kalibr missile carrier remains in the Mediterranean Sea, while there are no enemy ships in the Azov and Black Seas

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.