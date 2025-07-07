403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nepal Traffic Accidents Kill 215 in Just One Month
(MENAFN) Between May 15 and June 14, traffic accidents in Nepal resulted in the deaths of 15 children and 200 adults, according to police data released Monday.
During this one-month period, a total of 2,911 crashes involving 4,416 vehicles caused injuries to 4,240 people, with 580 individuals reported in critical condition, the Nepal Police stated in their latest report.
The majority of these accidents involved motorcycles, followed by cars, the report detailed.
“Overspeed, drunk driving and jaywalking are the major causes of accidents,” the report said, adding the police collected 94.13 million Nepali rupees (689,519 U.S. dollars) in fines for violations of traffic rules during the period.
During this one-month period, a total of 2,911 crashes involving 4,416 vehicles caused injuries to 4,240 people, with 580 individuals reported in critical condition, the Nepal Police stated in their latest report.
The majority of these accidents involved motorcycles, followed by cars, the report detailed.
“Overspeed, drunk driving and jaywalking are the major causes of accidents,” the report said, adding the police collected 94.13 million Nepali rupees (689,519 U.S. dollars) in fines for violations of traffic rules during the period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tawasul Transport And Al Maryah Community Bank Launch The First Digital Payment System In Taxis Using AE Coin
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Everstake Brings Ethereum Experts Together To Explore Post-Pectra And Institutional Adoption
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
CommentsNo comment