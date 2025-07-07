Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Nepal Traffic Accidents Kill 215 in Just One Month

2025-07-07 01:47:42
(MENAFN) Between May 15 and June 14, traffic accidents in Nepal resulted in the deaths of 15 children and 200 adults, according to police data released Monday.

During this one-month period, a total of 2,911 crashes involving 4,416 vehicles caused injuries to 4,240 people, with 580 individuals reported in critical condition, the Nepal Police stated in their latest report.

The majority of these accidents involved motorcycles, followed by cars, the report detailed.

“Overspeed, drunk driving and jaywalking are the major causes of accidents,” the report said, adding the police collected 94.13 million Nepali rupees (689,519 U.S. dollars) in fines for violations of traffic rules during the period.

