Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Said He Provides“A Lot” Of Aid To Ukraine

Trump Said He Provides“A Lot” Of Aid To Ukraine


2025-07-07 01:06:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He said this while talking to reporters on Sunday as he was heading from New Jersey to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

In response to a media question about why he should not help Ukraine as he helps Israel, Trump replied that he was helping Ukraine and helping it a lot.

At the same time, he reiterated his position that this war would never have started if he had been president at the time. Trump again claimed that the 2020 election“was rigged.”

The American leader also commented on his latest phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that he thought it was a good conversation and noting that Zelensky had taken a very hard hit.

Read also: Kellogg on Zelensky- Trump call: compassion key part of leadership

In this regard, he also stressed that he was very disappointed with his conversation with Russian leader Putin.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump on July 4 was the best ever.

Photo: White House

MENAFN07072025000193011044ID1109766752

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search