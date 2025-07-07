Trump Said He Provides“A Lot” Of Aid To Ukraine
In response to a media question about why he should not help Ukraine as he helps Israel, Trump replied that he was helping Ukraine and helping it a lot.
At the same time, he reiterated his position that this war would never have started if he had been president at the time. Trump again claimed that the 2020 election“was rigged.”
The American leader also commented on his latest phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that he thought it was a good conversation and noting that Zelensky had taken a very hard hit.Read also: Kellogg on Zelensky- Trump call: compassion key part of leadership
In this regard, he also stressed that he was very disappointed with his conversation with Russian leader Putin.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump on July 4 was the best ever.
Photo: White House
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- Bitpanda Opens The Gate To Web3 With Vision (VSN)
- Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
CommentsNo comment