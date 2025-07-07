Trump Said He Provides“A Lot” Of Aid To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this while talking to reporters on Sunday as he was heading from New Jersey to Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, according to Ukrinform's correspondent.

In response to a media question about why he should not help Ukraine as he helps Israel, Trump replied that he was helping Ukraine and helping it a lot.

At the same time, he reiterated his position that this war would never have started if he had been president at the time. Trump again claimed that the 2020 election“was rigged.”

The American leader also commented on his latest phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying that he thought it was a good conversation and noting that Zelensky had taken a very hard hit.

In this regard, he also stressed that he was very disappointed with his conversation with Russian leader Putin.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump on July 4 was the best ever.

Photo: White House