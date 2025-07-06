ENG Vs IND: Akash Deep Dedicates 10-Wicket Haul To Cancer-Stricken Sister After Edgbaston Test Win (WATCH)

Team India pacer Akash Deep dedicated his 10-wicket haul to his sister, who is stricken by cancer, after the visitors' historic Test win against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6.

India leveled the series 1-1 with a mammoth 336-run win over England in the second Test at Edgbaston. With a massive 608-run target, the hosts were bundled out for 271 after heading into the final day with a total of 72/3 on the board and needing 536 runs to win. Akash Deep-led India's bowling attack dismantled England's resistance to seal a memorable win at Edgbaston.

With a 336-run win in the second Test, Team India finally ended their 58-year winless streak at Edgbaston. The visitors were unable to breach Edgbaston from 1967 to 2022, but their dominant performance this year finally broke the jinx and etched a new chapter in India's Test history at the iconic venue.

'My elder sister is suffering from cancer'

After his sensational performance with the ball and India's historic Test win at Edgbaston, Akash Deep revealed that his elder sister has been diagnosed with cancer, which was detected two months ago, and decided to dedicate his 10-wicket haul to her as a tribute to her.

“I haven't told anyone about this. My elder sister is suffering from cancer. It was diagnosed two months ago. She is okay right now. She is stable. She would be so happy with my performance,” the right-arm pacer told Cheteshwar Pujara after the match.

“She has gone through so much mentally in the last two months. I dedicate my performance to her,” he added.

Family is everything! Akash Deep dedicates this win to his sister battling cancer. #SonySportsNetwork #GroundTumharaJeetHamari #ENGvIND #NayaIndia #DhaakadIndia #TeamIndia #ExtraaaInnings twitter/teMNeuYLMP

- Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 6, 2025

Akash Deep was not included in India's playing XI for the opening Test of the ongoing series at Headingley in Leeds as Team India went with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna as three pacers.

However, Akash received a chance after Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Edgbaston Test and grabbed the opportunity with both hands and delivered a sensational performance.

Akash Deep's sensational spell lights up Edgbaston

Akash Deep was one of the instrumental players behind India's historic Test win at Edgbaston. In the first innings, the right-arm pacer, who came in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, partnered with Mohammed Siraj with the new ball and picked four wickets to help the visitors bundle out England for 407 and hand over Team India a significant 180-run first innings lead.

Akash did not stop there as he carried on his sensational spell during England's mammoth run chase in the second innings, as he picked six wickets to pave for India's win in the Edgbaston Test. The 28-year-old wreaked havoc in the hosts' batting line-up by dismissing Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook to leave England reeling at 83/5.

Then, Akash Deep picked two more wickets to register figures of 6/99 at an economy rate of 4.7 in 21.1 overs. Akash's final wicket of Brydon Carse, who attempted an aggressive slog but ended up slicing it straight to Shubman Gill at cover, sealed India's historic win for Team India.

India's first-ever Test win at Edgbaston ✅First Asian team to win a Test at Edgbaston ✅First Test win for Shubman Gill as captain ✅#TeamIndia defeated #England by 336 runs at Edgbaston in a dominant display of Test cricket brilliance. 🤩Watch the post-presentation LIVE... twitter/bsmi7sB9zQ

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

Across both innings, Akash Deep registered figures of 10/187 at an economy rate of 4.55 in his spell of 41.1 overs. His sensational spell is a career-defining performance for the Bengal pacer at Edgbaston.

With his brilliant performance at Edgbaston, Akash Deep is likely to retain his place in the playing XI for the Lord's Test, which will take place on July 10.