'BRICS Remains A Powerful Force...' Says PM Modi Shares Hug With Brazil President Lula Da Silva
Several leaders of member nations gathered in Brazil to hold talks.
Upon arriving in Brazil for the Summit, PM Modi was warmly greeted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who shared a hug with him.Also Read | BRICS Set to Condemn 'Coercive' Tariffs, Draft Statement Shows
"Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year's BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good," PM Modi said in a post on X.Narendra Modi's post on X
In another post, sharing a photo with BRICS leaders, PM Modi said, "The BRICS has immense potential to contribute to building a more inclusive and equitable global future."
Brazil is the fourth country as part of PM Modi's 5-nation visit for the 17th BRICS Summit.
Sunday, July 6 marks the fifth day of the Prime Minister's longest diplomatic visit in the last ten years. PM Modi embarked on the tour on July 2, which will last until July 9.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin skipped the summit.PM Modi meets South Africa President
After his meeting with the Brazilian president, PM Modi also met with South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa.PM Modi meets South Africa president
During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters.Indian community in Brazil welcomes Modi
Upon his arrival in Brazil, PM Modi received a warm and vibrant welcome from the Indian community in Rio de Janeiro. He also witnessed a musical performance of traditional prayer songs.
Members of the Indian community held a traditional dance performance on the theme of 'Operation Sindoor' while welcoming PM Modi.Also Read | India calls for end to export controls among BRICS nations
Taking to X, PM Modi said he was amazed by the Indian diaspora's enduring connection to Indian culture.
“Members of Brazil's Indian community gave a very vibrant welcome in Rio de Janeiro. It's amazing how they remain connected with Indian culture and are also very passionate about India's development! Here are some glimpses from the welcome,” the prime minister posted on X.What is BRICS
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining the bloc in 2025.
