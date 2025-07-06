Global South Victim Of Double Standards, Often Received Nothing More Than Token Gestures: PM Modi At BRICS

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Global South has often been a victim of 'double standards', said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the BRICS Summit.

On pressing issues like climate finance, sustainable development and technology access, the Global South has often received nothing more than token gestures, said Modi in his remarks at the first plenary session.

PM Modi criticized mere 'token gestures' on issues like clean technology and sustainability, urging major economies to do more.

The Prime Minister also pressed for urgent reforms of the key bodies, including the UN Security Council.

With BRICS expanding, adding Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE in 2024 and Indonesia in 2025, PM Modi emphasized that these new members prove the group's adaptability and growing relevance for emerging nations.

"Expressed my views on why the voice of the Global South is more important than ever before and why it's essential that global institutions provide adequate representation to the Global South for their own credibility and effectiveness,” Modi wrote in a post on X.

He further added,“In this era of AI, where technology updates on a weekly basis, it is unacceptable that global institutions haven't undergone an update even once in eighty years. 21st-century software can't run on a 20th-century typewriter!"

“The expansion of BRICS clearly shows that BRICS is an organization capable of changing itself with the times. Now, we need to show the same resolve for reforms in institutions like the UN Security Council, WTO, and multilateral development banks,” PM stated.

PM Modi underlined India's readiness to lead with a mission beyond national interest. In Rio, he stressed that India and BRICS partners aim to“rise above their own interests” and serve humanity collectively.

This summit capped a five‐nation journey that began in Ghana on July 2, where PM Modi received the high honor of Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, recognizing his leadership in South–South cooperation and shared democratic values.

His next stop was Trinidad and Tobago, where he became the first foreign leader to be awarded the Order of the Republic, the country's top civilian honor, acknowledging his global leadership, diaspora engagement, and humanitarian efforts during COVID‐19.

A historic visit to Argentina followed, where PM Modi was presented with the symbolic Key to the City of Buenos Aires, signifying strong friendship and cooperation in energy, lithium, and defense sectors. These honors reflect not just personal acclaim but India's enhanced global influence and deeper ties across continents.