Jio Down? Several Users Report Service Disruption, Issues Reported With Signal, Mobile Internet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Reliance Jio's network suddenly stopped working for millions of users across India on Sunday evening (July 6). People in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and 10+ other cities lost mobile signals and internet access around 8:10 PM.

Sunday outage sparks fury as internet and cellular networks disrupt nationwide



Phones showed“Emergency Calls Only” or completely blank signal bars. Over 11,000 complaints flooded Downdetector within hours, 81% reported“No Signal,” while others faced dead JioFiber connections.

Downdetector reports Jio issues

Jio's customer service lines crashed too, leaving users screaming into dead phones. This mirrors Jio's June 16 Kerala collapse when 12,000 complaints spiked in 47 minutes.

This isn't Jio's first meltdown. On June 16, Kerala faced 12 hours of blackout, 56% lost mobile data, and 29% had dead signals. Engineers blamed a“software update failure,” but Jio never explained publicly.

Similar crashes hit Gujarat (June 29) and Madhya Pradesh (July 1), where users reported“two weeks without 4G” . Monsoon rains worsen tower damage, but Sunday's mostly clear weather indicates this was Jio's internal failure.

Jio remained silent with no official statement, restoration timeline, or apology.

| Deadly Texas flash floods kill 70, leave 12 children missing in disaster

Customer care only advised“restart devices or toggle airplane mode,” which became a topic of discussion on social media. Past outages saw Jio compensate victims with 1GB free data, but many never received it.