Kuwait, UK Seek To Increase Bilateral Trade Volume
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Noura Al-Fassam and visiting UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs David Lammy discussed ways to increase the bilateral trade volume.
During their meeting on Sunday, both ministers reviewed the outcomes of the historic visits of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the UK, according to a press release from the Ministry of Finance.
They expressed a shared desire to enhance the strategic investment partnership between the State of Kuwait and the UK.
The State of Kuwait, as the current presidency of the Gulf Cooperation Council, looks forward to speeding up the negotiation on a free trade agreement between the GCC and the UK, the statement quoted Al-Fassam as telling her guest.
In this vein, Managing Director of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) Sheikh Saud Salem Abdulaziz Al-Sabah, who attending the meeting, said the Authority was keen on strengthening the investment relations with the UK through the strategic role of Kuwait Investment Office (KIO) in London.
Founded more than 70 years ago, the KIO manages Kuwaiti assets in various sectors which form solid foundations for greater investments in the coming years, Sheikh Saud noted.
On his part, the British minister noted that the UK investors were ready to contribute to the realization of Kuwait vision for development and the implementation of mega projects.
Also attending the meeting were Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Mneify, Kuwait Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munayekh and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda
Also attending the meeting were Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Aseel Al-Mneify, Kuwait Ambassador to the UK Bader Al-Munayekh and UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda
