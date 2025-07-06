Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025 Grandly Opens

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Guizhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2025) - On July 5, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025 officially opened in Guiyang under the theme "Harmonious Coexistence Between Humans and Nature - Global Collaborative Development for Green Transformation."







Ding Zhongli, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and Chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, attended and delivered the keynote speech. Former State Councilor Dai Bingguo was also in attendance. István Jakab, Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly; Maurea Toirena, Deputy Speaker of the National Parliament of the Solomon Islands; and Séni Fassinet Sylla, Second Vice President of the National Transitional Council of Guinea, delivered speeches.

Xu Lin, Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial People's Congress, delivered the welcome speech. Li Bingjun, Deputy Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Governor of Guizhou Province, presided over the opening ceremony.

Liu Jie, Deputy Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and Governor of Zhejiang Province; Lü Yansong, Editor-in-Chief of Xinhua News Agency; and Dong Baotong, Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment, delivered speeches. Zhao Yongqing, Chairman of the CPPCC Guizhou Provincial Committee; Ma Hancheng, Deputy Secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China; and other provincial leaders attended the event.

In his keynote speech, Ding Zhongli stated that, guided by Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization, China is firmly committed to a path of civilized development characterized by economic growth, improved livelihoods, and a sound ecological environment. The country has strengthened environmental protection in a comprehensive, all-region, and whole-process manner, advancing ecological civilization to a new level and contributing both wisdom and strength to global sustainable development and the building of a prosperous, clean, and beautiful world.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the concept "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" and the 10th anniversary of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Dedicated to pooling global wisdom and contributing to the development of ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025, under the theme "Harmonious Coexistence Between Humans and Nature - Global Collaborative Development for Green Transformation," holds great significance.

China is ready to work hand in hand with the international community to firmly uphold the concept of ecological civilization, improve environmental governance systems, promote green and low-carbon development, and deepen international exchanges and cooperation to jointly tackle global ecological challenges and advance the global cause of ecological civilization.

István Jakab stated that the Sustainable Development Goals encompass all aspects of ecological, economic, and social life, and that every country in the world should work together in solidarity. Hungary places great importance on environmental protection and the transition to a green economy and stands ready to work with all parties to build a more peaceful and mutually respectful future.

Maurea Toirena remarked that in the face of shared ecological challenges, nations must deepen cooperation and mutual understanding. He commended China's forward-looking vision, policies, and actions as a model for the international community. He expressed hope that all parties would uphold the principle of harmonious coexistence between humans and nature to ensure a vibrant and resilient planet for future generations.

Séni Fassinet Sylla stated that the clear and compelling theme of Eco Forum Global Guiyang places humanity's responsibility at the heart of the global future. He emphasized that Guinea is committed to building a more resource-efficient and resilient economy, viewing ecological civilization as a cornerstone of national development and a legacy to pass on to future generations.

On behalf of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee and the People's Government of Guizhou Province, Xu Lin extended a warm welcome and heartfelt thanks to all guests. He noted that President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to the development of ecological civilization in Guizhou, providing consistent strategic guidance and timely, targeted direction.

Guizhou, bearing in mind President Xi's expectations, has embraced the concept of ecological civilization to chart a path of high-quality development-bringing greenery to mountains and rivers, empowering industries across sectors, and benefiting countless households. The province is making every effort to achieve the integrated goals of economic prosperity, public well-being, and environmental excellence.

The remarkable transformation of Colorful Guizhou is a vivid reflection of the broader changes unfolding in the pursuit of a Beautiful China and stands as a powerful testament to the truth and practical strength of Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization. Guizhou will continue to work with all parties to ensure the success of the forum and fully leverage its outcomes, striving to enhance the "green content" of development to boost its "gold content," and to present a new image of a beautiful Guizhou-pristine, low-carbon, and vibrant.

Liu Jie stated that Zhejiang is one of the birthplaces of Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization. In 2005, during a visit to Yucun Village in Anji, Comrade Xi Jinping first proposed the concept "Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," initiating the province-level practice of Chinese modernization marked by harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has pursued a consistent blueprint across successive administrations, advancing green and low-carbon development across all sectors, implementing comprehensive ecological remediation, promoting ecological protection and restoration throughout the region, and strengthening territorial spatial planning in all dimensions. The province has become China's first "eco-province," achieving a remarkable transformation from "Green Zhejiang" to "Ecological Zhejiang," and now to "Beautiful Zhejiang." He extended a warm invitation to all guests to visit Zhejiang and experience firsthand the charm of "Picturesque Jiangnan, Dynamic Zhejiang."

Lü Yansong remarked that Xinhua News Agency will continue to deepen its coverage and interpretation of Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization, vividly presenting the Guizhou chapter of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, and highlighting China's green transformation as both an inspiration and a call to action for the world.

Dong Baotong stated that guided by Xi Jinping's Thought on Ecological Civilization, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment will remain committed to its green mission, boldly explore new paths for transformation, strengthen ecological safeguards, and share governance experiences to promote harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature.

Also present at the opening ceremony were officials from relevant institutions and political parties of various countries; Chen Zhou, Vice Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee; Yang Linping, Vice President of the Supreme People's Court; Chen Zhi, Member of the Editorial Board of People's Daily; Qi Zhuquan, Deputy Director of China Media Group; Jiang Erxiong, Vice Governor of Fujian Province; Li Jianzhong, Vice Governor of Hunan Province; Wang Jinnan, President of the World Green Design Organization and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Li Zhanguo, President of the Zhejiang Provincial High People's Court; Zhu Yu, President of the Hunan Provincial High People's Court; Li Yongli, President of the Chongqing High People's Court; Liu Shijin, Chief Chinese Advisor of the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development and former Vice President of the Development Research Center of the State Council; Long Yongtu, former Vice Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation and former Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia; Zhang Jun, Secretary-General of the Boao Forum for Asia; Zhao Shuchong, President of the Chinese Society of Forestry and former Director of the State Forestry Administration; Wang Xiufeng, President of the All-China Environment Federation; Zhu Changjie, Vice President of the China Police Association; among others.

Also in attendance were members of the Standing Committee of the CPC Guizhou Provincial Committee, leadership members of the Standing Committee of the Guizhou Provincial People's Congress, the provincial government, the provincial committee of the CPPCC, as well as principal officials from the Provincial Military Command, the Provincial High People's Court, the Provincial People's Procuratorate, and the Guizhou Armed Police Corps.

This year's forum brought together nearly 1,000 guests from 62 countries and regions. Attendees at the opening ceremony included members of the delegation from Zhejiang Province, the forum's guest province; leaders of international and regional organizations; foreign diplomats based in China; academicians and experts; and representatives from leading enterprises, universities, media outlets, research institutions, and industry associations.