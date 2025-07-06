Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Speaker Of Pakistan's National Assembly Arrives In Azerbaijan For Official Visit

2025-07-06 03:08:46
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On July 6, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

Azernews reports that the Pakistani delegation was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the national flags of both countries were displayed. The guests were received by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) Musa Gasimli, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Interparliamentary Working Group Kamaladdin Gafarov, and other officials.

It is noted that during his official visit, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will hold several meetings and exchange views on further developing bilateral relations.

