Western Azerbaijan Community Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For Championing Right Of Return
According to Azernews , this was stated in a declaration by the Community of Western Azerbaijan.
The statement emphasizes that the inclusion of the Western Azerbaijan issue in such a prestigious international format is of great importance in terms of strengthening international support for the peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Azerbaijanis to their historical lands.
"The Community of Western Azerbaijan expresses its deep gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for consistently and resolutely bringing the issue of return to the international agenda and for ensuring clear international support on this matter," the statement concludes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment