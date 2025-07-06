Zelensky Signs Sanctions Package Targeting Russia's Financial Schemes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky reported this in a video address to the nation on Sunday, July 6, Ukrinform saw.

“I have just signed a new sanctions package – and these are special sanctions targeting numerous Russian financial schemes, particularly cryptocurrency-related ones. The sanctions were introduced at the initiative of the National Bank of Ukraine,” he informed.

The Head of State explained that this sanctions package is an alignment with international partners, as well as an initiative of Ukraine.

“Just through one single company, now included in the sanctions list, and only since the beginning of this year, that is, prior to the sanctions being imposed, the Russians funneled several billion dollars, primarily for the needs of their military-industrial complex. Of course, we will shut down all such schemes,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that now that the usual financial paths are blocked for Russia in many places, the enemy is switching to cryptocurrency payments.

“Today's package includes sanctions against 60 legal entities, and for each of them, we will work with our partners to synchronize sanctions – Ukrainian and European, Ukrainian and from other key global jurisdictions,” he specified.

The package also targets 73 individuals, all of whom are Russian nationals. Sanctions will also be synchronized against them.

According to the Head of State, it is a challenging task because the sanctions rules differ around the world, but everyone has a common goal –“to compel Russia to stop the war and to severely restrict its capabilities”.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that the sanctions are already depriving Russia of a future and should significantly complicate the everyday life of the Russian system.

“Next week, we are also preparing new Ukrainian decisions on synchronization with EU sanctions – every European sanctions package against Russia must be implemented in Ukrainian jurisdiction. Just as our Ukrainian sanctions must be implemented in EU jurisdiction,” Zelensky added.

The relevant decree on the new package of sanctions, No. 465/2025 of July 6, 2025, was published on the President's website.

Control over the implementation of the NSDC decision put into effect by the decree is entrusted to the NSDC Secretary.

The decree shall come into force on the date of its publication.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has been instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States of America, and other states about the application of sanctions and raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 2, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the National Security and Defense Council was preparing new sanctions against individuals who support or justify aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office