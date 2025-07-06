One Injured As Russian Forces Launch Over 30 Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region Today

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, Russian forces struck the Nikopol district over 30 times using attack drones and heavy artillery. The shelling targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

The strikes damaged infrastructure, a private business, a shopping center, and a residential apartment building. Three outbuildings were destroyed, and several others were heavily damaged. Five private homes were also affected. Gas pipelines and solar panels sustained damage, and dry grass caught fire.

In the Synelnykove district, a 51-year-old man was injured in a drone attack. He was hospitalized in serious condition. Infrastructure was damaged in the Mezhova community, and later in the evening, a private residence caught fire following another drone strike.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak