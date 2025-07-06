Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Injured As Russian Forces Launch Over 30 Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region Today

One Injured As Russian Forces Launch Over 30 Attacks In Dnipropetrovsk Region Today


2025-07-06 03:08:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Lysak, Russian forces struck the Nikopol district over 30 times using attack drones and heavy artillery. The shelling targeted the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

The strikes damaged infrastructure, a private business, a shopping center, and a residential apartment building. Three outbuildings were destroyed, and several others were heavily damaged. Five private homes were also affected. Gas pipelines and solar panels sustained damage, and dry grass caught fire.

Read also: Man killed in Kherson suburb following Russian drone attack

In the Synelnykove district, a 51-year-old man was injured in a drone attack. He was hospitalized in serious condition. Infrastructure was damaged in the Mezhova community, and later in the evening, a private residence caught fire following another drone strike.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak

MENAFN06072025000193011044ID1109766071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search