Hundreds Of Flights Canceled At Russian Airports 'To Ensure Flight Safety'
At Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, 171 flights were canceled and 56 delayed. At St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport, 90 flights were canceled and 37 delayed. In Nizhny Novgorod, which faced the longest restrictions due to drone threats, 26 flights were canceled and 13 delayed.
Airports in Pskov, Ivanovo, Kaluga, St. Petersburg, and Tambov temporarily suspended flight operations.
The restrictions, which began overnight on July 5, caused widespread disruption at Moscow and St. Petersburg airports. Authorities cited drone attacks and strong winds as the reason for the measures.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 120 drones were allegedly shot down overnight between July 5 and 6.
Additionally, in the early hours of Sunday, the city of Novorossiysk in Russia's Krasnodar region was attacked by drones from both sea and air.
