Momani Mourns Passing Of Former JPA President Saif Al-Sharif

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and government spokesperson Mohammad Momani on Sunday mourned the passing of former president of the Jordan Press Association (JPA) and former chairman of Ad-Dustour newspaper's Board of Directors, Saif Al-Sharif, who passed away earlier this evening.Momani paid tribute to Al-Sharif's legacy and contributions to Jordanian journalism, highlighting his long-standing efforts in both union and media work that left a lasting mark on the country's media landscape.He extended his deepest condolences to the late journalist's family and the wider Jordanian media and press community, praying that God grant him mercy and a place in eternal peace.