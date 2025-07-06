403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Royal Air Force Evacuates Jordanian Family Injured In Saudi Arabia Accident
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Upon royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmad Hunaiti on Sunday instructed the Royal Medical Services and the Royal Jordanian Air Force to dispatch an aircraft equipped with a specialized medical team to evacuate a Jordanian family injured in a traffic accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Lt. Col. Dr. Suhaib Al-Mistreehi, a specialist in trauma and emergency medicine, confirmed that the family had been successfully airlifted to Al-Hussein Medical City, where their health condition will be assessed through comprehensive laboratory and radiological tests, and they will be admitted to the appropriate departments for further treatment.
The family expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces for the humanitarian gesture and praised the ongoing efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces across various domains.
Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Upon royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmad Hunaiti on Sunday instructed the Royal Medical Services and the Royal Jordanian Air Force to dispatch an aircraft equipped with a specialized medical team to evacuate a Jordanian family injured in a traffic accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Lt. Col. Dr. Suhaib Al-Mistreehi, a specialist in trauma and emergency medicine, confirmed that the family had been successfully airlifted to Al-Hussein Medical City, where their health condition will be assessed through comprehensive laboratory and radiological tests, and they will be admitted to the appropriate departments for further treatment.
The family expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces for the humanitarian gesture and praised the ongoing efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces across various domains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
- Klein Funding And Bybit Partner To Launch A New Era Of Crypto Prop Trading
- Avail Goes Full Stack To Capture $300Bn Global Blockchain Infra Market
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Zama Raises $57M In Series B To Bring End-To-End Encryption To Public Blockchains
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment