Royal Air Force Evacuates Jordanian Family Injured In Saudi Arabia Accident

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Upon royal directives, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Ahmad Hunaiti on Sunday instructed the Royal Medical Services and the Royal Jordanian Air Force to dispatch an aircraft equipped with a specialized medical team to evacuate a Jordanian family injured in a traffic accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Lt. Col. Dr. Suhaib Al-Mistreehi, a specialist in trauma and emergency medicine, confirmed that the family had been successfully airlifted to Al-Hussein Medical City, where their health condition will be assessed through comprehensive laboratory and radiological tests, and they will be admitted to the appropriate departments for further treatment.The family expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces for the humanitarian gesture and praised the ongoing efforts of the Jordan Armed Forces across various domains.