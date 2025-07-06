Jordan, Egypt Explore Deeper Media Cooperation Amid Shared Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 6 (Petra) – Head of the Lower House's National Guidance and Media Committee, MP Firas Qablan, underscored the importance of enhancing media cooperation between Jordan and Egypt, emphasizing the strength of the relationship between the two countries' leaderships and their shared strategic interests particularly against evolving media challenges.Qablan made the remarks during a visit by a Jordanian parliamentary delegation to Cairo, where the lawmakers met with Abdel Fattah El-Gebaly, chairman of Egypt's Media Production City (EMPC). The meeting, also attended by Ibrahim Abu Zekri, president of the Arab Producers Union, focused on boosting cooperation in media technology and managing social media platforms.Qablan highlighted the value of learning from Egypt's advanced media experience, describing Jordanian-Egyptian ties as a model of mutual understanding and integration.The delegation emphasized the need to build on the strong bilateral relationship, particularly in media sectors such as satellite broadcasting, training, and knowledge exchange. They commended Egypt's significant progress in this vital field.MP Mohammad Sabaileh stressed the importance of joint efforts to promote the concept of "state media" and align media strategies to address common challenges facing both nations.MP Ahmad Al-Rekp called for expanding academic, technical, and artistic cooperation through formal agreements between Jordanian universities and Egypt's Media Production City, in a move to boost Arab media's positive influence.MPs Ayman Abu Al-Rub and Fathi Al-Bawwat noted that the rapid pace of technological advancement necessitates a unified media vision to remain current and elevate the quality of Arab content.Accompanying the delegation, Deputy Head of the Jordan Press Association (JPA), Awni Al-Daoud, affirmed the JPA's interest in collaborating with Egypt's Media Production City on training initiatives in journalism, television production, and engineering. He praised the city's cutting-edge facilities and infrastructure.Al-Daoud revealed plans for new cooperation agreements with Egypt's media sector, aimed at bolstering Jordanian journalism and broadening professional collaboration.El-Gebaly welcomed the Jordanian delegation and lauded the deep historical ties between the two countries. He presented the city's capacities including studios, training centers, and media academies and pledged full support for Jordanian media professionals, particularly in training and content production.Ibrahim Abu Zekri praised the Jordanian parliamentary committee for its role in strengthening bilateral media ties, adding that the visit builds on previous efforts to institutionalize media cooperation.During the visit, the delegation toured the Media Production City and was briefed on its state-of-the-art technologies.Qablan expressed admiration for the city's technical and academic capabilities and paid tribute to Egypt's leading role in the arts and cinema, recognizing the profound cultural impact of Egyptian artists and media figures across the Arab world.