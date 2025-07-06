Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AU Extends Burundi Troop Presence In Somalia By Six Months

2025-07-06 03:04:59
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, July 6 (KUNA) -- The African Union (AU) Peace and Security Council has extended the deployment of Burundian troops in Somalia by six months, pushing back the full military withdrawal originally slated for June 30th.
A statement released by the AU's Peace and Security Council said that the decision came following a high-level meeting that assessed delays in launching the new stabilization mission set to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).
The delays are largely due to the logistical challenges and readiness challenges among troop-contributing countries, particularly Egypt, which is expected to join the African Union's new stabilization mission in Somalia, the statement continued.
As a result, Burundian forces will remain in Somalia to support counterinsurgency efforts against Al-Shabaab and assist the Somali government during the transition.
Burundi, a key peacekeeping contributor for over a decade, had planned to withdraw its troops before the extension was announced, a move that underscores the complexity of the handover and persistent security challenges on the ground. (end)
