Kuwait, UK Talks Yield Three Agreements To Push Ties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 6 (KUNA) -- The latest round of strategic talks between Kuwait and Britain has produced a trio of agreements aiming to propel bilateral relations to greater levels, the foreign ministry said on Sunday, praising the longevity and proximity of these ties.
The talks, presided over by Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and his British counterpart David Lammy, come some 126 years after diplomatic relations began in earnest, while trade ties date back more than 250 years, according to a foreign ministry statement.
The history of relations between Kuwait and London is dotted with instances of camaraderie and cultural exchange, in addition to productive cooperation across fields ranging from healthcare to education, the statement cited the Kuwaiti top diplomat as saying, highlighting Britain's commitment to protect Kuwait's security.
On bilateral relations, the British foreign secretary said that London was proud of the "strategic partnership" linking the two nations, which continues to make significant headway across multiple fields, added the statement.
The talks also covered a wide array of pressing matters of mutual concern, while the Kuwaiti and British foreign ministers exchanged their views on ongoing developments around the region and beyond, agreeing that the deals signed amid the gathering serve the collective interests of both nations, it said.
The next round of talks is slated to take place in London next year, the statement said. (end)
nma
